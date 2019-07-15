Unoccupied home partially collapses into the water in coastal area of Howard Beach: FDNY

Emergency service personnel are in Howard Beach after receiving a call regarding a home collapsing into the water on Monday afternoon.

According to the FDNY, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. of a building that collapsed into the water at 102-39 Russell St. in the Hamilton Beach section of the neighborhood.

The FDNY confirmed that no one was injured or transported to the hospital as a result. It is not immediately clear what caused the home to sink.

Video taken at the scene shows the home at a tilt, with the back end of the house sinking towards the water.

The investigation is ongoing.

Updated at 4:15 p.m.