Knife-wielding diner slashes fellow patron during argument at Astoria eatery: cops

Police need the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly slashed a patron during an argument at an Astoria restaurant last month.

On July 15, the NYPD released photos of the suspected slasher behind the June 9 attack at the Oven Grill and Chill located at 42-12 Broadway.

At around 11:45 p.m. on the night of the assault, law enforcement sources said, the suspect got into a verbal dispute with a 28-year-old patron inside the eatery.

The argument turned violent, cops noted, when the perpetrator grabbed a cutting instrument and slashed the victim on the arms. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to the incident. The victim was treated at Elmhurst Hospital.

The Crime Stoppers program is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the slasher.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.