Tree-climbing thieves arrested for stealing beer from a freight yard in Glendale

Two alleged thieves went out on a limb to avoid getting arrested for stealing cases of beer at a Glendale rail yard last weekend — but wound up in handcuffs anyway.

According to police, at 11:25 a.m. on July 13, Derrick Nunez, 23, and Julio David, 31, were allegedly seen inside the Fresh Pond Rail Yard, located at 68-01 Otto Rd., taking cases of beer. The pair were spotted by rail yard employees, who called 911.

When officers from the 104th Precinct arrived at the scene, they were informed that Nunez and David had tried to flee the scene by climbing through the treetops in the nearby All Faiths Cemetery.

Officers were able to talk Nunez and David down from the trees, and both were taken into custody without incident, law enforcement sources said.

Both Nunez and David were charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal trespassing.