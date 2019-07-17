Crook steals $1,000 from victim in broad daylight in a Flushing gas station parking lot: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who robbed a man in broad daylight in the parking lot of a Flushing gas station.

According to police, at 2:15 p.m. on July 12, the 25-year-old male victim met with an unknown man in the parking lot of a BP gas station, located at 154-11 Horace Harding Expy., after agreeing to meet to purchase an iPhone XS Max from him. When the man entered the victim’s car, he simulated that he was in possession of a firearm and demanded the victim’s property.

The victim complied and handed over $1,000 in cash. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 25 and 30 years old with a muscular build and braids, and standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.