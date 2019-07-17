Flushing Town Hall to host Colombian bullerengue and sensational swing dancing

Enjoy a night of music and swing dancing with two upcoming performances at Flushing Town Hall beginning this weekend.

On Sunday, July 21, Bulla en el Barrio will take the stage at Flushing Town Hall to share the powerful messages of the folkloric Afro-Colombian tradition, bullerengue.

The contagious beat of bullerengue originates from the Urabá and Caribbean regions of Colombia. Since its early days, bullerengue has been a tool for women to express themselves through music and dance — a tradition that represents women’s leadership and power to engage communities.

Bulla en el Barrio, founded in October 2014, preserves the bullerengue tradition, unites communities and encourages audiences to participate in a spontaneous celebration of life. Their first record, released in the summer of 2016, features original compositions in the rhythms of chalupa and fandango de lengua, representing two of the rhythm and dance styles that make up bullerengue.

The group has performed across New York City and the country, including at Encuentro NYC Colombian Music Festival 2015, Pioneer Works, Corona Plaza, Terraza 7, Barbés, the Queens Museum, Museo del Barrio, Brooklyn Folk Festival 2016, Mi Gente in the Bronx Latin Music Festival 2016, Lincoln Center and the WEPA Cumbia Roots Festival in Austin.

Prior to the show, the group will lead a dance lesson so that attendees can groove along to the vibrant and exuberant bullerengue sound.

Following Bulla en el Barrio, on Friday, July 26, one of New York City’s beloved swing bands will keep people on their feet all night long.

The dynamic Svetlana and the Delancey Five performance will begin with a dance lesson, led by Sammy Swings founder Samuel Coleman, teaching the finer points of swing dancing.

Svetlana is one of the highest-regarded swing vocalists in New York City, a true chanteuse who enraptured audiences in clubs and speakeasies around the world — and her Delancey Five is loved by swing dancers for their signature vintage-inspired sound, foot-stomping swing groove and infectious stage presence.

A performance by Svetlana and the Delancey Five is a colorful carnival of sound, seamlessly moving from sophisticated retrospection to a joyfully rowdy dance party.

The band has played in premier swing clubs and festivals around the country and world, and been featured on numerous news outlets such as the Travel Channel, Virgin Atlantic TV, WPIX11 Morning News and more.

For tickets and more information visit: www.flushingtownhall.org or call 718-463-7700 x222.

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot — located a short distance from the 7 train — at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available.