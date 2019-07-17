John E. Roe Sr., former chairman of Flushing Bank, dies at 85

Former chairman of Flushing Bank, John E. Roe Sr., of Shelter Island, formerly of Beechhurst, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the age of 85.

Roe served as chairman of Flushing Bank from 2011 until 2017. He was also a member of the board of directors of Flushing Financial Corporation from 1994 to February 2019. A retired captain of the U.S. Navy Reserve, Roe was appointed rear admiral of the New York State Naval Militia by the governor of New York.

Roe previously served as chairman of the City Underwriting Agency, an insurance brokerage firm. He was also spent a decade serving as chairman for Flushing Hospital Medical Center and was a trustee of Eastern Long Island Hospital.

He was the beloved husband of Colette Roe, loving father of John Roe Jr. and Karen Roe, cherished grandfather of John Roe III, Christopher Roe, Elizabeth Roe, Maggie Hayes, John Hayes Jr. and Molly Hayes, caring great-grandfather of John “Jack” Roe IV and brother of Frances Kestler.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. both days at the Shelter Island Funeral Home at 23 West Neck Rd. in Shelter Island.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis, will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church located at 5 Prospect Ave. in Shelter Island.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church or National Stroke Association would be appreciated by the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.