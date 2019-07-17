One man injured in stabbing at a Whitestone CVS, suspect remains at large: cops

Police are investigating a stabbing at a Whitestone pharmacy that left one man injured on Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, at 6:50 p.m. on July 16, two men entered a CVS located at 20-21 Francis Lewis Blvd. While they were inside, the men got into a verbal dispute which led to the suspect stabbing the victim, aged 41, in the left shoulder with a blunt object.

The victim transported himself to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. The suspect, described as an unknown man, remains at large.

At this time, police say that the victim and suspect were strangers to each other.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.