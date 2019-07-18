Bayside businesses hit hard by ‘side off’ power outage following summer thunderstorms

A Bayside block is the latest to face power outage issues due to the recent heatwave and storms.

According to Con Edison, 41st Avenue near Bell Boulevard is suffering a “side off”, or a power outage on one side of the street. Some of the businesses that are closed for the day due to the outage include Queen Beauty Supply, Whitestone Chiropractic and Harry’s Habana Hut.

At this time, the cause of the outage is unknown, according to Con Edison.

Con Edison has restored power for more than 15,000 customers affected by the heat and storms over the past 24 hours and is currently working to restore power to the remain 1,800 customers, 500 of which are in Queens. The company has deployed 4,000 electric operations personnel and support staff to respond to the extreme heat wave expected to hit the area on Friday and through the weekend.

To conserve power, Con Edison is reminding customers to make sure air conditioning units are clean to help them run at top efficiency and to turn them off when not at home. Set thermostats at the highest comfortable temperature and if you have a room air-conditioning unit, close off the rooms not being used — if you have central air, block the vents in un-used or vacant rooms.

To reduce the heat and moisture in your home, Con Edison recommends running appliances such as ovens, washing machines, dryers and dishwashers in the early morning or late at night when it’s generally cooler outside as well as using a microwave to cook, or barbecue outside, if possible. They also recommend keeping shades, curtains and blinds drawn and using a fan instead of an air conditioner when possible.

Con Edison is urging customers to report power outages at www.conEd.com/reportoutage. Once you report an outage, you will receive updates with their estimated restoration times as they become available. Customers can also check service restoration status at that web address or with our mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).

Emily Davenport contributed to this story.