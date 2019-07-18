Crook breaks through windows of six homes in Corona and East Elmhurst and takes off with cash and valuables

Cops are looking for a crook who stole cash and jewelry from six homes in Corona and East Elmhurst this summer.

Police say that between 4:25 p.m. on June 18 to 2:45 p.m. on July 9, an unknown man broke into six different residences within the confines of the 110th and 115th Precincts. The suspect would gain access to the home by forcing himself through the window or by pushing in an AC unit.

Once inside, the suspect would take an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry and then flee the scene in an unknown direction.

Police released the following video of the suspect taken from one of the incidents:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.