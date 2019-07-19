Crook breaks into Flushing home and takes off with nearly $100K worth of loot: cops

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police are looking for a person of interest who may know something about a recent burglary at a Flushing home that cost one family a fortune.

According to police, between 9:30 a.m. and 5:40 p.m. on July 16, an unknown man gained access to an unoccupied residence in the Auburndale section of Flushing, located in the vicinity of 196th Street and 47th Avenue, through an unlocked window.

Once inside, law enforcement sources said the crook swiped $40,000 in cash and $50,000 worth of assorted jewelry. The burglary was reported to the 111th Precinct.

Cops described the person of interest as a man who was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt, a black hat, and black sneakers and carrying a backpack.

On July 17, the NYPD released video footage of the person of interest.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

