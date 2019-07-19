Crooks armed with screwdriver sought for robbery on M train in Ridgewood

Photo via Wikimedia Commons/Inset courtesy of NYPD

Police released on Thursday a photo of a man wanted for a recent armed robbery on board an M train in Ridgewood.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect worked with a partner to steal from the 20-year-old male victim while on board a Middle Village-bound M train at 4:50 a.m. on June 27.

According to authorities, one of the perpetrators displayed a screwdriver at the victim and demanded his phone. The victim handed over his phone and departed the train after it stopped at the Fresh Pond Road station.

The theft was later reported to the 104th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 33.

On July 18, the NYPD released a security camera photo of one suspect as he attempted to sell the phone inside a grocery store.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website, or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

