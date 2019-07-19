Queens Public Library to open 14 branches this weekend to serve as cooling centers during heat wave

The heat wave is continuing this weekend, and the Queens Public Library wants to help residents stay cool.

On Sunday, July 21, Queens Public Library will be opening 14 of their branches to serve as NYC Emergency Management-designated cooling centers during the heat wave. Three of the locations that are already open on Sundays (Central, Flushing and Kew Gardens Hills) will maintain their regular operating hours as well.

Queens Public Library is also partnering with Lyft to provide free rides to residents going to the Rochdale Village, Corona, and Arverne branches from now until July 21 at 5 p.m. Rides can be accessed using the code NYCCOOL19, which is valid for two rides, up to $15 each.

Lyft will also offer rides to Sunnyside Community Services Senior Center (43-31 39th St.) and JSPOA Theodora Jackson Senior Center (92-47 165th St.), both of which are acting as cooling centers as well.

The following locations will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. on July 21:

– Arverne, 312 Beach 54th St.

– Astoria, 14-01 Astoria Blvd.

– Bayside, 214-20 Northern Blvd.

– Bellerose, 250-06 Hillside Ave.

– Central, 89-11 Merrick Blvd.

– Corona, 38-23 104th St.

– Flushing, 41-17 Main St.

– Howard Beach, 92-06 156th Ave.

– Jackson Heights, 35-51 81st Street

– Kew Gardens Hills, 72-33 Vleigh Pl.

– Long Island City, 37-44 21 St.

– Richmond Hill, 118-14 Hillside Ave.

– Ridgewood, 20-12 Madison St.

– Rochdale Village, 169-09 137th Ave.

To find the nearest cooling center, visit https://maps.nyc.gov/oem/cc/.