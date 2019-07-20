Corona man cuffed for knocking on senior woman’s door and trying to rape her in apartment

Detectives picked up a Corona man on Friday afternoon who allegedly assaulted and tried to rape a 74-year-old woman in her apartment earlier in the week.

Members of the NYPD Special Victims Squad took Rodrigo Escamilla, 27, of 104th Street into custody on July 19 for the violent attack that occurred two days earlier in the vicinity of 108th Street and 38th Avenue.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that Escamilla and the victim are not known to each other, and that the incident appears to be a random attack.

Law enforcement sources said that Escamilla allegedly knocked on the woman’s door at 1:20 a.m. on July 17 and, after she answered, pushed his way inside.

Authorities stated that Escamilla allegedly knocked the victim to the ground, then struck her in the head with a bottle. He then dragged the woman into her bedroom and attempted to rape her, but ultimately fled the scene moments later.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to the scene. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition.

Escamilla faces charges of first-degree attempted rape, second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, sex-motivated burglary, criminal sex assault, sex abuse and criminal possession of a weapon.