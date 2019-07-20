Man shot in the leg near the Woodside Houses in apparent robbery attempt: sources

File photo via Shutterstock

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting near a public housing complex in Woodside that left a 62-year-old man injured.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting occurred at about 5:15 a.m. on July 20 near the Woodside Houses on Broadway between 49th and 51st Streets.

According to authorities, an unidentified gunman shot the man in the left thigh in what’s believed to have been a robbery attempt. The suspect took off with the victim’s cellphone in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 114th Precinct and NYPD Public Service Area 9 responded to the incident along with EMS units. Paramedics rushed the injured man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

