Lyft launches Nearby Transit feature to its app connecting Queens passengers with better commuting options

Lyft is rolling out a revolutionary feature to its app that could change the way you commute.

Nearby Transit will become available in the coming weeks across the five boroughs connecting New Yorkers within the Lyft app to real-time public transportation info, routes and schedules, including NYC subway and bus systems, the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, PATH Train and NJ Transit.

Nearby Transit gives riders the ability to see more transportation options directly within the Lyft app, and connects and complements the other ways Lyft helps riders get where they’re going. The multimodal suite of transportation options to provide affordable, sustainable, and convenient transit from shared rides to bike share with Lyft-operated Citi Bike, and now public transportation.

Many Citi Bike stations are located near busy subway and bus stops, demonstrating how commuters are now using several different transportation options. For example, the busiest Citi Bike station is outside Grand Central Station, illustrating how Lyft riders connect to different transit options.

“We’ve made a lot of advancements that aim to provide the most affordable, reliable and sustainable transportation for New Yorkers, while also working with the city and its transportation partners to give riders more options,” said Lilly Shoup, Lyft’s senior director of transportation policy. “Multimodal transportation is strongly tied to Lyft’s mission and we’re thrilled to add public transit into the app in New York City.”

Lyft said it is working with transit agencies to create more convenient multimodal transportation networks that help move people onto regional transit systems and ultimately reduce traffic and congestion caused by private car ownership.

“Every corner of New York has amazing attractions, dining and cultural experiences worth traveling to, and this is one of the many reasons why we’re excited to bring Nearly Transit to the city,” said Steve Taylor Lyft New York Regional Director. “We’re connecting people to more transit options within the app than ever, and we believe by better integrating Lyft and public transit, we can make it easier and more efficient for people to get around the NYC area.”