Man found dead inside a parked car on a Flushing street: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found inside of a hot car parked in Flushing on Sunday evening.

At around 5:50 p.m. on July 21, police received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in a car parked across from 26-30 169th St. Upon their arrival, officers from the 109th Precinct found the man, who has yet to be identified, unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say that the car had been parked in the area from around 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. that night before the witness discovered the victim’s body in the car.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.