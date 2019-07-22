Man found dead inside a parked car on a Flushing street: NYPD

File photo

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found inside of a hot car parked in Flushing on Sunday evening.

At around 5:50 p.m. on July 21, police received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in a car parked across from 26-30 169th St. Upon their arrival, officers from the 109th Precinct found the man, who has yet to be identified, unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say that the car had been parked in the area from around 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. that night before the witness discovered the victim’s body in the car.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Video shows suspect trying to shoot South Ozone Park woman and fleeing the scene when the gun wouldn’t fire
Video shows suspect trying to shoot South Ozone Park woman and fleeing the scene when the gun wouldn’t fire
Two men sought for swiping a woman’s phone of a Long Island City subway station platform: cops
Two men sought for swiping a woman’s phone of a Long Island City subway station platform: cops
Popular Stories
Here are 11 places in Queens that will give you that classic diner experience
Subway storm surge: Viral video shows flash flood at Court Square station in LIC that nearly sent man onto tracks
One man injured in stabbing at a Whitestone CVS, suspect remains at large: cops (UPDATED)


Skip to toolbar