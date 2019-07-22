Alfredo Torres, MD, has joined the team of medical oncologists at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. Dr. Torres will be practicing at their Port Jefferson, Setauket and Smithtown locations. Dr. Torres is a third-generation physician in his family and knew early on, that medicine was his passion.
A native of Venezuela, Dr. Torres credits the skills he has developed to limited access to medical resources.
“I grew up in a country filled with opportunities and hope. There were highly professional and skillful physicians, but Venezuela always experienced scarcity in medical technology, diagnostic resources and infrastructure,” said Dr. Torres. “I had to rely purely on clinical diagnosis to provide the right medical care for my patients.”
He attended medical school at Universidad de Carabobo, where he was a research assistant investigating immunology. Dr. Torres came to the United States because of its innovations in hematology-oncology.
“I believe that my training and now practicing as a physician specialized in these fields in the U.S. made me better as I combined a hands-on clinical base with world-class medical research and technology,” he said.
Dr. Torres experienced his own heartbreak with cancer, as his grandmother passed away from colon cancer and his grandfather from leukemia.
“This has allowed me to empathize with my patients, truly relate to their diagnosis, and become an ally in their journey to finding a cure and/or improving their quality of life,” said Dr. Torres. He believes that each patient and diagnosis is different, and providing holistic support is needed for diagnosis and treatment.
While residing in Venezuela, Dr. Torres was a volunteer for the Funcamama-Breast Cancer Foundation and Fundación de Niños con VIH.
In the US, Dr. Torres completed his residency and fellowship at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was awarded “best poster presentation” of ACP Journal club presentations. He was also the grant recipient from the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation for Use of Virtual Reality to decrease chemotherapy-associated anxiety, symptom distress, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.
“I look forward to joining NYCBS and providing the best medical care to the Long Island Community,” he said.
To make an appointment with Dr. Torres, call 631-675-5059.
About NYCBS
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to their patients. They are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. They strive to make quality, community-based cancer care available in each and every New York community.