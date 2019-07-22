See and hear works by commissioned artists at the Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing

This week, see Queens-based artists preview their commissioned works at the Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing as part of a Queens Council on the Arts (QCA) program.

QCA presents the second season of their Artist Commissioning Program with the ACP in the Garden Showcase. The event will preview the works of four commissioned artists chosen by community members and art producers to tell untold stories in American culture.

The four artists received $10,000 commissions in three areas: playwriting, music composition and choreography.

As the winner of the playwriting commission, Yogi “Y?” Guyadin will showcase his work Shooter, an experimental theater project that asks, “Who is the victim, the shooter or the shot?” The autobiographical performance is presented through a role-playing scenario and tells the story of how guns impacted Guyadin as he grew up in Jamaica, Queens.

Claire Marie Lim’s album entitled “Colors of Us” features Lim’s music inspired by the emotions and experiences of young Asian-Americans in Queens. The winner of the music composition commission illuminates the unique experiences of individuals living between multiple cultures. Lim’s project combines electronic elements with traditional music from several Asian cultures.

Kerri Edge, winner of one of two choreography commissions, will showcase her work REFORM. Presented as tap dance monologues, REFORM sheds light on the disparities in the criminal justice system and calls on others to advocate for change. Edge mixes tap dance with elements of music, poetry and film to highlight the African-American male experience in America.

QCA awarded a second choreography commission to Guanglei Hui for The Silent Voices. Hui’s work presents the metaphor of a “silent scream” to illustrate new immigrant’s challenges when first moving to America including language barriers, cultural misunderstandings and uncertain legal status. The Silent Voices focuses on the experiences of Chinese and other immigrants in Flushing.

The organization’s commissioning program awards $10,000 for each artist’s original work. Historically, artist commissions were reserved for a privileged few. But QCA’s program ensures that the public hears from a diverse group of artists. The artists work with art producers, both of whom can attend professional development programs and collaborative arts events during the yearlong program.

This free event is at the Queens Botanical Garden (43-50 Main St.) on July 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP is required. Artist presentations will follow a networking session at the Queens Botanical Garden’s terrace.

Click here to learn more about QCA, the artists and their projects.