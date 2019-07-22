Two men sought for swiping a woman’s phone of a Long Island City subway station platform: cops

Cops are looking for two men who may know something about a cellphone snatching at a Long Island City train station.

According to police, at 11:55 a.m. on July 2, a 21-year-old woman was standing on the platform at the Court Square—23rd Street station when an unknown man approached her and swiped her cellphone. The suspect, along with another unknown man, then fled the station.

Police released the following video of the suspects fleeing the station:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.