Video shows suspect trying to shoot South Ozone Park woman and fleeing the scene when the gun wouldn’t fire

Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera ultimately failing to gun down a woman at her home in South Ozone Park on Friday evening.

Authorities say that at 6:40 p.m. on July 19, an unknown man with a black shirt covering his face approached a 45-year-old woman in front of her home, located in the vicinity of 109th Street and 109th Avenue. When the suspect held up a gun and tried to fire it at the woman, the gun did not fire.

After trying and failing to get the gun to fire a second time, the suspect fled the scene on foot southbound on 109th Street and then westbound on 109th Avenue.

Police released video of the incident that shows the suspect trying to shoot the victim and fleeing the scene when he was ultimately unsuccessful:

The suspect is described as a black man who was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, black socks, black “Nike” slides, and he had a black shirt wrapped around his head.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.