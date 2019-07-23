Attention all shoppers! Two markets will pop up in Queens this week

It’s never too early to shop for holiday gifts.

Two-day summer markets are about to pop up in East Elmhurst and Sunnyside this week.

Bulova Corporate Center will fill up with a wide array of goodies made exclusively by Queens-based crafters on Thursday, July 25, and Friday, July 26. Then, local and faraway vendors will peddle their products under the elevated 7 train at Lowery Plaza (40th Street) on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28.

The first pop-up market is organized via a partnership with Bulova’s managing agent, the Blumenfeld Development Group, and Queens Economic Development Corporation Made in Queens (aka MiQ) program which promotes local entrepreneurs.

Twelve fledgling businesses – all of which are owned by women and/or minorities – will sell everything from gourmet chocolate to animal necklaces to jasmine soap from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both weekdays. Plus, there will be a raffle to win a yearlong membership to Flushing Town Hall and tickets to the venue’s “Cardboard Explosion,” a family-friendly puppet show scheduled for July 28.

Here’s the list of confirmed participants: Astrid Paper & Home, sustainable, hand-poured soy candles; Connection Jewelry; Darling J, essential oils and jewelry; Gwell, organic snacks with no dairy, soy, gluten or refined sugar; Hooks & Luxe, handmade jewelry with a Japanese twist; Jenine’s Plant Based Creamery, vegan cheeses; Michele Benjamin Jewelry Design; Milène Jardine Chocolatier; Paige’s Candle Co, handcrafted candles; R+D, kitschy 3D-printed jewelry; treestar*, natural soaps crafted from plant oils; and SD Sauce, a spicy condiment with Thai influences.

Bulova’s entrance is at 75-20 Astoria Blvd. There’s an on-site parking lot, and a free shuttle service will run from two Roosevelt Avenue locations – 62nd Street in Woodside and 75th Street in Jackson Heights—from 7 a.m. until about 6:30 p.m. on both days.

The second pop-up market is a partnership between Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District and Queens Night Market, which takes place near the New York Hall of Science. It will operate from noon to 6 p.m. on both weekend days.

More than 15 vendors are expected, including local businesses and members of MiQ (i.e. R+D and treestar*) and Queens Night Market. They’ll sell items ranging from handmade swaddlers to small-batch ice cream to Romanian-Hungarian chimney cakes.

Possible participants include Sheila Ross Art, Hand to Hand Knitting, Joolree by D, Litchinut Studios, Scent by Heaven, H Banana, AG Jewel Concept Jewelry, Minus 10 Ice Cream, Ombrato, La Strega Buona and Potter’s Jewelry.

This is an ongoing market that will return to the same Lowery Plaza location on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 and then again on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. Vendors will vary.

Images: Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District (top); treestar* (bottom)