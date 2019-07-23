Suspect identified in string of knifepoint robberies throughout Maspeth, Middle Village & Ridgewood

Police have identified a suspect who is connected to a series of knifepoint robberies throughout Maspeth, Middle Village and Ridgewood this summer.

From June 27 through July 5, police say that the perpetrator robbed five stores at knifepoint. In each incident, the suspect would pull out a knife and demand money from a store employee. The victims complied each time, and the suspect took off with hundreds of dollars in cash.

The NYPD identified the suspect as 51-year-old Kevin Allen. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

While those familiar with the investigation initially believed that multiple suspects were involved in these crimes, police confirmed that they believe Allen is involved in all of them.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.