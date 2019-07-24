Bike-riding thief steals cash and belongings from two victims in northwest Queens: cops

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a bike-riding thief who stole cash and personal property from two people in northwest Queens a couple of months ago.

Police say that at 1:40 p.m. on May 26, a 30-year-old man was waiting at a bus stop near 48-01 Northern Blvd. when he was approached by an unknown man riding an e-bike. The man on the bike demanded money from the victim and threatened bodily harm.

The victim complied and handed over $102 in cash. The crook then fled the scene northbound on 48th Street.

The suspect struck again on June 3. At 12:15 that morning, the suspect rushed up behind a 36-year-old woman, who was walking in front of 32-33 44th St. When he caught up to her, the thief demanded that she not move and took her backpack off of her shoulders.

The suspect then fled the scene down 44th Street on a bicycle. No one was injured as a result of either incident.

Police released video of the suspect taken after the second incident:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.

