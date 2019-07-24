Man with cut to the back of his head found dead inside a Corona hotel

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found dead inside a Corona hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:10 p.m. on July 23, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man inside of the Corona Hotel, located 112-23 Roosevelt Ave. Upon their arrival, officers from the 115th Precinct found a 57-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with a laceration to back of his head.

EMS responded to the location and declared the victim, who has yet to be identified, dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.