Man with cut to the back of his head found dead inside a Corona hotel

File photo

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found dead inside a Corona hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:10 p.m. on July 23, police responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man inside of the Corona Hotel, located 112-23 Roosevelt Ave. Upon their arrival, officers from the 115th Precinct found a 57-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive, with a laceration to back of his head.

EMS responded to the location and declared the victim, who has yet to be identified, dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Dirty cop sentenced for role in running a prostitution and gambling ring in Queens, Brooklyn & Long Island
Dirty cop sentenced for role in running a prostitution and gambling ring in Queens, Brooklyn & Long Island
Cops cuff man involved in Jackson Heights pepper spray attack: NYPD
Cops cuff man involved in Jackson Heights pepper spray attack: NYPD
Popular Stories
Subway storm surge: Viral video shows flash flood at Court Square station in LIC that nearly sent man onto tracks
Mystery surrounds appearance of a wrapped In-N-Out burger that was found on a Jamaica street
Queens pharmacist and three managers cuffed for stealing millions of dollars in Medicaid fraud scheme


Skip to toolbar