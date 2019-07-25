Necklace-swiping crook steals from woman walking down a Woodhaven street: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who stole jewelry off of a woman’s neck on a Woodhaven street earlier this week.

According to police, at 8:17 a.m. on July 23, a 53-year-old woman was walking to work in the vicinity of 100th Street and Atlantic Avenue when she was approached from behind by an unknown man. The man proceeded to punch the woman on the left side of her face and grabbed her necklace.

The suspect then fled the scene southbound on 100th Street. The victim suffered pain and redness to her face.

Police say that prior to the incident, the suspect was seen exiting a gray Acura. The 102nd Precinct tweeted out photos of the suspect and the car:

WANTED: Help us identify these individuals & vehicle wanted in connection to a Robbery that occurred on July 23rd, 2019. The incident occurred near 100 Street & Atlantic Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call the 102nd Precinct Detectives at 718-805-3212. Case 2019-113. pic.twitter.com/ptzDQHRM4r — NYPD 102nd Precinct (@NYPD102Pct) July 24, 2019

Anyone with information on the incident can call the 102nd Precinct Detective Squad at 718-805-3212.