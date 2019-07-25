Necklace-swiping crook steals from woman walking down a Woodhaven street: cops

Cops are looking for a crook who stole jewelry off of a woman’s neck on a Woodhaven street earlier this week.

According to police, at 8:17 a.m. on July 23, a 53-year-old woman was walking to work in the vicinity of 100th Street and Atlantic Avenue when she was approached from behind by an unknown man. The man proceeded to punch the woman on the left side of her face and grabbed her necklace.

The suspect then fled the scene southbound on 100th Street. The victim suffered pain and redness to her face.

Police say that prior to the incident, the suspect was seen exiting a gray Acura. The 102nd Precinct tweeted out photos of the suspect and the car:

Anyone with information on the incident can call the 102nd Precinct Detective Squad at 718-805-3212.

