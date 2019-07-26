Long Island City man pleads guilty to selling drugs at the Ravenswood Houses

A Long Island City resident pleaded guilty to selling a controlled substance and organizing a crew of dealers who sold cocaine and heroin from the Ravenswood Houses, acting District Attorney John Ryan announced on Thursday.

Jamarl Gilmore, 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance between March 2018 and April 2019 on Wednesday. Queens Criminal Court Judge David Kirschner indicated he will sentence the defendant to eight years in prison to be followed by five years’ post-release supervision when he returns to court on Sept. 5.

“Peddling potentially deadly drugs for months, the defendant was caught red-handed selling his illicit merchandise to undercover police,” Ryan said.

The police arrested Gilmore, and others who were apprehended, following a long-term investigation. Detectives of the Queens North Gang Squad and assistant district attorneys within the Queens District Attorney’s Narcotics Investigations Bureau used a court-authorized eavesdropping warrant to listen to phone conversations between the defendant and others discussing drug orders and meets that were set up to exchange cash for either cocaine or heroin.

During the course of the investigation, undercover detectives posed as drug buyers and purchased cocaine from Gilmore, or those in Gilmore’s crew, according to acting DA Ryan.