Man in critical condition after he was struck by an oncoming train in Ozone Park

A man was critically injured after he jumped in front of the A train in Ozone Park on Friday morning.

At 6:44 a.m. on July 26, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man struck by a train at 80th Street and Liberty Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found a 68-year-old man on the tracks, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe trauma to his body.

EMS rushed the victim, who has not been identified, to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

Police say that the victim was found with a backpack on the tracks, which contained cylindrical objects that they could not identify. The NYPD’s bomb squad was on scene investigating, however the objects were identified as an umbrella and a thermos.

The investigation is ongoing.