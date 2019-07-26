Three crooks beat up victim and force him to withdraw money in Howard Beach: cops

Cops are looking for a trio who beat up a man in Howard Beach and then forced him to withdraw money from his account.

According to police, at 12:30 a.m. on July 23, a 22-year-old man exited his parked vehicle, located behind 155-11 84th St., when he was approached by three unknown men. The men proceeded to punch the victim in the face and demanded his property.

After the victim surrendered his cellphone and car keys, two of the men pushed him back into the back seat of his car and sat with him while the other man, who was wearing a white sweatshirt, drove to a Chase Bank, located at 82-39 153rd Ave. The driver escorted the victim and demanded that he withdraw cash.

The victim complied, and handed over $300 in cash after withdrawing it. The suspects then fled the scene on foot eastbound on 153rd Avenue.

The victim retained possession of his vehicle, keys and his cellphone. He suffered pain and bruising to his face but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released the following video of the suspects:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.