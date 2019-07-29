‘Jamaica Is’ ad blitz promotes the progress made in neighborhood’s ‘NOW’ initiative

A new push is underway to promote local businesses and foster economic growth in Jamaica. Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, the Jamaica NOW Leadership Council and the city’s Economic Development Corporation launched a citywide, 13-week marketing campaign that will appear bus shelters and Link NYC kiosks across the five boroughs.

“In the four years since the launch of the innovative $153 million Jamaica NOW Action Plan, Jamaica’s emergence as a modern hub of entrepreneurship, ingenuity and culture has been a boon to all those who live, work and visit this historic neighborhood,” Katz said in a July 29 announcement. “Today, we celebrate the successes of the last four years as we realize the true potential of Jamaica as both an economic engine of our city and as an ideal place to raise a family, a great place to work and as a cultural destination. By marketing the accomplishments of Jamaica NOW at bus shelters and LinkNYC kiosks citywide, reaching thousands of New Yorkers each day, we can achieve just that.”

In 2015, Katz and former Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen launched the Jamaica NOW initiative to economically revitalize the neighborhood by providing workforce training and small business support, initiating new mixed-use development anchored by affordable housing, and improving the livability of the neighborhood through investments in safety measures and green spaces.

“The resurgence of Downtown Jamaica is a critical part of sustainable growth in New York City,” Jamaica NOW Leadership Council Vice Chair Tameka Pierre-Louis said. “Wherein, the Jamaica NOW Plan was forged to advocate for the local business community as a whole, and to help redefine surrounding communities and improve their overall quality of life. … We are proud to present a vibrant marketing campaign that will help articulate the beautiful spirit of our community and to further stimulate economic activity in Downtown Jamaica. The ‘Jamaica Is’ campaign is not merely geared to attract new visitors and shoppers to the area, but share the historical relevance of this important epicenter of Queens.”

Earlier this year, the NYCEDC joined other agencies to break ground on the Archer Green Apartment that will deliver 380 units of 100 percent affordable housing, a community facility and commercial space to the neighborhood and as part of building upon the successes of the action plan, NYCEDC and Queens Public Library announced the expansion of the Food Entrepreneurship and Services Training Space (FEASTS), a culinary pre-accelerator that offers training and mentorship to food business startups, across the rest of the borough.

“Jamaica is a neighborhood with tremendous strengths, and today we are thrilled to build on these incredible assets to create quality jobs, support businesses, promote economic development and improve livability in the neighborhood,” NYCEDC President and CEO James Patchett said. “We look forward to making this neighborhood even stronger for all New Yorkers to enjoy.”