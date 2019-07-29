Money-hungry thief hits a senior day care center in Flushing for cash: NYPD

Cops are looking for a crook who broke into a senior facility in Flushing last week and took off with cash.

According to police, at 6:22 p.m. on July 24, the male burglar gained access to the Flushing Social Adult Day Care center located at 132-28 41st Ave., by unknown means. Once inside, the suspect swiped $1,500 in cash from an office within the building.

The perpetrator then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, cops said. The incident was reported to the 109th Precinct.

Police released the following video of the suspect, who is described as a white man with glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light colored shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.