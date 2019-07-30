Motorcyclist dies of injuries after being struck by a drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway in Fresh Meadows

A Long Island man was arrested drunk driving charges killing a motorcyclist on the Long Island Expressway in Fresh Meadows on Monday night.

Authorities say that at 11:16 p.m. on July 29, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision on the westbound Long Island Expressway near 169th Street. Upon their arrival, police found 63-year-old Juan Moncada lying in the roadway with trauma throughout his body.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad found that Korey Cox, 27, was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima in the left lane of the westbound Long Island Expressway when he veered right into the center lane. As a result, he struck Moncada, who was riding a 2005 Honda Rebel motorcycle.

Moncada’s motorcycle slid across the roadway and struck a guard rail located on the north side of the westbound Long Island Expressway, which led to Moncada being ejected from his bike. Cox’s vehicle continued and struck a fence that separates the expressway from the service road.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced Moncada dead at the scene. Cox was not injured as a result of the collision.

Cox was arrested hours later on July 30. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, driving without a license, driving while ability impaired by alcohol, refusal to take a breath test and aggravated unlicensed operator.

