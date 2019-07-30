Ridgewood man cuffed two days in a row for beating and robbing one man and threatening another

A Ridgewood man was arrested two days in a row for attacking one man and threatening another on a neighborhood street.

According to the criminal complaint, at 12:14 a.m. on July 21 Kamil Kuzmicki, 19, allegedly got into a physical altercation with a man at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and 83rd Street. Kuzmicki allegedly punched the victim several times, causing bruising, swelling, redness and lacerations to his face and body.

After the beating, Kuzmicki allegedly pulled out what appeared to be a firearm and held it to the victim’s head. Kuzmicki then allegedly took the victim’s gold chain, valued at $3,000, as well as $900 in cash before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The criminal complaint states that Kuzmicki allegedly admitted to pushing the suspect, slapping him and taking cash from his wallet before fleeing on the J train.

Kuzmicki was arrested on July 23 and charged with grand larceny, robbery and armed robbery. Kuzmicki was arraigned that same day and released with supervision.

The following day, police say that at 8:30 p.m. Kuzmicki allegedly appeared in front of a residence, located in the vicinity of Seneca Avenue and Putnam Avenue, and threatened a man with a knife. According to the criminal complaint, Kuzmicki allegedly said, in sum and substance, “Come out of the stairs and we can dance.”

The victim called the police, with the criminal complaint stating that Kuzmicki’s alleged actions made the victim fear for his life. Police arrived on scene and a subsequent search allegedly uncovered that Kuzmicki had a bag of marijuana in his pocket.

Kuzmicki was arrested that day and charged with menacing and unlawful possession of marijuana.