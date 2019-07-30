Sarah McLachlan performs with New York Pops at Forest Hills Stadium on Friday

What do you get when you mix the country’s largest independent pops orchestra with a three-time Grammy winner whose mezzo-soprano vocal range is perfect for belting out emotional ballads?

The New York Pops and its music director/conductor, Steven Reineke, co-present An Intimate Evening with Sarah McLachlan at Forest Hills Stadium on Friday, Aug. 2, at 7:30 p.m.

Put simply, McLachlan is one of the most successful singer/songwriters alive today. Her trophy case features three Grammy and 12 Juno awards. Plus, she’s sold more than 40 million albums over her four-decade career. The Nova Scotia native is a Canadian Hall of Fame inductee and an officer in the Order of Canada, a national civic honor.

Mixing pop, rock and adult contemporary genres, most of McLachlan’s songs are about love with lyrics that explore all aspects of relationships. The giddy beginnings, the passion, the heartbreak, the depression, the resolution. She has a relaxed, informal stage presence which adds to the depth and meaning of her tunes. She easily chats with the audience while picking up a guitar for one song, a ukulele for another, and then heading to a piano for a third. Sometimes she sips tea from a mug. A nice, cozy mug.

Then, there’s her yodeling and deep-throat delivery.

Ticket prices run from $29.50 to $129.50.

It’ll be interesting to see how McLachlan mixes with The New York Pops, a full-fledged ensemble with string, wind and percussion sections. The musicians do everything from Broadway show tunes to film scores to rock-n-roll, and Reinecke strives to ensure that every concert is a unique experience.

The venue’s historic significance will add to the night’s ambiance. Built in 1923, Forest Hills Stadium originally hosted the U.S. Open’s center court matches. During its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s, it offered Grand Slam tennis action in late August and early September and concerts with such international stars as Frank Sinatra, Diana Ross, and Simon & Garfunkel at other times. Financial woes led to its closing in the mid 1990s, but it revived as a concert venue in 2013 after a roughly $3 million renovation.

It’s actually the fifth year in a row that New York Pops and Reineke perform at Forest Hills Stadium. Last year, they joined Roger Daltrey, the lead singer from The Who, and rocked out the opera “Tommy.”

Forest Hills Stadium is located at One Tennis Pl. in an area where motorists need special permits to park on the street legally. (Non-complying autos get booted and towed.) Thus, public transportation is strongly encouraged. The facility is near the LIRR’s Forest Hills station and the 71st-Continental station on the E, F, M, and R lines.

Images: The New York Pops/Forest Hills Stadium