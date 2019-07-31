Construction worker dies in wall collapse at Rockaways build site: NYPD

A 57-year-old construction worker was killed on Tuesday in the Rockaways when a wall collapsed within the confines of the 100th Precinct, according to NYPD.

According to police, the work site is located at 190 Beach 67th St., but the address does not register with the city Department of Buildings website and there are a number projects in the vicinity.

The victim, whose identity has not been revealed pending proper family notification, was taken unconscious to St. John’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, cops said.

NYPD said the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. and the investigation is currently ongoing.