Every day, more homes are popping up on the Queens market. From spacious colonials to pristine co-ops, homebuyers have plenty of options to choose from.
This week, we’re showing off three houses that are new to the market: a Douglaston colonial with water views, a two-family home in Ridgewood with a potential for income and a pet-friendly, renovated co-op in Douglaston.
MLS: 3150646
1120 Shore Rd., Douglaston, NY 11363
Listing Price: $5,150,000
Details: Situated on a huge corner lot, this Douglaston colonial offers water views from every window in the house. Features include six bedrooms, four bathrooms (three full, one half), a formal living room with a fire place, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a den, a detached garage and a huge private yard. The home also offers access to a private park, plus docking and boat rights, making it the go-to destination for friend and family during the summer.
For more information, contact listing agents Nina Kowalsky at 917-854-6060 or Carol Bellomo at 917-232-5036.
MLS: 3149296
71-60 69th St., Ridgewood, NY 11385
Listing Price: $1,549,000
Details: This two-family home in Ridgewood is in mint condition and offers an opportunity for potential income. Features include six bedrooms (three in each unit) and five full bathrooms (three in one unit, two in the other), access to a garage and a kitchen, living room and dining area in each unit. The full finished basement provides extra storage, and the private balcony is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee.
For more information, contact listing agent Pattie Rifino at 646-361-3325.
MLS: 3149970
61-06 245th Pl. Upper, Douglaston, NY 11362
Listing Price: $359,000
Details: This updated co-op in Douglaston sits comfortably on the upper floor and has been completely renovated. Features include two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a living room/dining room combo, an updated kitchen with brand-new appliances, and access to a spacious attic for storage. The unit is pet-friendly and offers tons of natural light.
For more information, contact listing agent Kathleen McCarthy at 516-790-2195.
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty consists of a team of exceptional sales associates and staff united through shared ideals of professionalism. Experienced and committed to diligence, discretion and personal attention, all are well versed in Daniel Gale’s philosophy of caring service, and all strictly adhere to the company’s code of ethics with genuine knowledge of the local communities, as well as unequaled skills in the arts of marketing and negotiation.