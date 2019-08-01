Brooklyn man cuffed for drenching cops with water on a Woodhaven street

A Brooklyn man was arrested for allegedly soaking two traffic cops with a water bottle in Woodhaven last week.

After receiving multiple Crime Stoppers tips, police arrested Steven Larosa, 35, at his Arlington Avenue apartment at around 8 a.m. on Aug. 1. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with harassment and obstructing governmental administration.

Police say that at 2:34 p.m. on July 24, Larosa allegedly approached two on-duty, uniformed NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agents that were working at the intersection of 86th Street and Jamaica Avenue sprayed a water bottle on them. Larosa then allegedly fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The following video of the incident was released by police on July 31:

