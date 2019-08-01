Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing on a Rosedale street

A motorcyclist died of his injuries after losing control and crashing into a parked car in Rosedale on Wednesday evening.

Police said that at 6:08 p.m. on July 31, officers from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision on 249th Street near Weller Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found 50-year-old Raymond Lilly lying in the road, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma throughout his body.

An investigation found that Lilly traveling southbound on 249th Street on a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle. As he was approaching Weller Avenue, the road had a slight curve to the left, and as he turned Lilly failed to properly navigate the roadway.

The motorcycle leaned towards the left and the back wheel colliding with the rear driver’s side portion of a parked, unoccupied 2000 Dodge Caravan, which was on the west side of the road. Lilly was then ejected from the motorcycle, struck the rear of the Dodge Caravan, and fell to the pavement. The motorcycle came to rest on the east side of 249th Street.

EMS rushed Lilly to Northwell Valley Stream Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.