Caribbean culture comes alive in Jamaica on Saturday at ‘Spirit of Caribbean’ Festival

This event combines the aromatic spices, beauty, dance, fashion, and rhythms of two interconnected-but-distant regions.

The Spirit of Caribbean will fill Jamaica Performing Arts Center’s front yard with the wonders of the West Indies and West Africa on Saturday, Aug. 3, from noon until 5 p.m.

Attendance is free.

Organized by the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning and VP Records, this second-annual cultural affair is the fruit of a collaboration with the Consulates representing the Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts/Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines and Trinidad & Tobago.

For music lovers, this translates as Calypso, Chutney, Compas, Dancehall, Goombay, Kwadril, Reggae, Socca, and much more.

When not moving to the melodies, attendees will be able to take a gastronomic tour of the islands, while also appreciating art and participating in family-friendly activities. Here’s information on the scheduled performers listed alphabetically as per country of origin.

Barbados

Negus Adeyemi is a poet who presents a total cultural experience on stage. Born in Brooklyn to Bajan parents, he displays a strong love of his heritage via his exuberantly emotional verses on a various topics.

Burkina Faso

Ismaila Diarra is a percussion and drum instructor from the capital city, Ouagadougou. He currently lives in New York and gigs at such varied venues as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, The New School, and Cirque Zuma Zuma.

Guyana

Several groups, including dancers and a drummer, will bring Guyanese culture to life.

Haiti

Sybelle is a singer/songwriter and creator of “The Pledge of Allegiance to the Heart Movement.” Known for her acoustic guitar and world sound, she has collaborated and performed with Pras of The Fugees and another prominent Haitian singer, Alan Cavé.

Zafem is a 10-piece band from Jamaica (Queens) that plays Haitian music. It’s the brainchild of two legendary Haitian producers and writers, Reginald Cangé and Déner Céide, who are seeking to create a new sound. The group premiered at La Boom in Woodside on June 21, 2019.

Jamaica

Nanny Rootz is an eye-poppingly limber dance expressionist who portrays the spiritual aspects of movement. Her name recalls Grandy Nanny (aka Queens Nanny), who led escaped Jamaican slaves in revolts against British soldiers on the island in the 1700s. A settlement in the Blue Mountains was once called “Old Nanny Town.”

Saint Kitts & Nevis

The Consulate will present a group of poets and artists who will spotlight the culture and diversity of these sister islands.

South Africa

Empress Petra just released a new album, “Tomorrow’s Sun.” She has a soulful, even angelical voice and likes to do various genres, including Reggae, R&B and Jazz. She’s famous for her African Reggae.

Jamaica Performing Arts Center’s entrance is 153-10 Jamaica Ave.

Top image: Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning