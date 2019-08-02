Stay cool with sizzling film programs at museum in Queens

The weather is simply sweltering these days, and the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria is absolutely on fire, showing documentaries, classics, animation, and cult movies with fervor.

But don’t worry, this hot streak is taking place in cool, climate-controlled theaters with comfortable chairs and wide screens.

The button-pushing “Paris Is Burning” will show four times — Aug. 3 at 3:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., and Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – this weekend. This 1990 documentary explores the 1980s drag ball scene in New York City. With an emphasis on the African-American, Latino, gay and transgender communities, it is full of voguing, disco, and fierce fashion, but underlying themes of homophobia and AIDS run throughout most scenes.

The show goes on with a 3D version of the computer-animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which will screen daily between Aug. 7 and Aug. 11 at noon.

This 2018 continuation of a franchise introduces Miles Morales, a Brooklyn teenager who’s bitten by a radioactive spider while vandalizing a subway station with graffiti. The sting gives him superpowers. The plot thickens with other dimensions, a temperamental collider, and a lost USB drive, but in the end, Miles teams up with other Marvel heroes to save New York City from Kingpin, a crime overlord who first appeared in a comic in 1967.

In honor of its 30th anniversary, “Do the Right Thing” will show five times — Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 10 at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Aug. 11 at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Spike Lee’s portrait of race relations on a hot, summer day revolves around a pizzeria in Bed-Stuy. The owners, who are Italian-American, live in tense-but-civil harmony with their mostly African-American customers until an argument accelerates into a violent confrontation between police and locals. A man dies and a small business is destroyed.

In addition to these three promotions, the Museum of the Moving Image will administrate another program, See It Big!, from Aug. 1 to Sept. 8.

Seven films — “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Dunkirk,” “Hamlet,” “Brainstorm,” “It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World,” “Roma,” and “Ready Player One” — are scheduled to run a total of 31 times in 70 mm format, which offers astonishingly vivid images and richer sound.

Short descriptions of the movies and their schedules follow.

2001: A Space Odyssey

Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 tour de force stars a spaceship’s computer system that goes awry and fights astronauts on a journey through space and time. It’s 149 minutes with an intermission.

Six times: Aug. 2, 7 p.m.; Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, 3:30 p.m.; Aug. 10 and Aug. 11, 6:30 p.m. (Editor’s note: This film already ran on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.)

Roma

Three-time Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón directed this 2018 autobiographical Netflix film about an upper middle class family and a beloved maid in Mexico City in the 1970s. It’s in Spanish with English subtitles.

Six times: Aug. 3, Aug. 4, Aug. 8, and Aug. 9, 7 p.m.; Aug. 10 and Aug. 11, 3:30 p.m.

Dunkirk

This 2017 cinematographic retelling of World War II’s bloody Battle of Dunkirk won three Oscars.

Five times: Aug. 15 and Aug. 16, 7 p.m.; Aug. 17, 4 p.m.; Aug. 24 and Sept. 1, 2 p.m.

Hamlet

This 1996 epic take on a classic Shakespeare tragedy stars Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Kate Winslet, Charlton Heston, and Gérard Depardieu. It’s 238 minutes with an intermission.

Three times: Aug. 18 and Aug. 24, 4:30 p.m.; Aug. 25, 2 p.m.

Brainstorm

Douglas Trumbull’s sci-fi thriller is about a device that records thoughts and dreams. Stunning visual effects portray telepathic experiences.

Three times: Aug. 22, Aug. 25 and Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World

With Hollywood legends Spencer Tracy, Ethel Merman and Milton Berle, this 1963 comedy follows an absurd hunt for buried treasure. It’ll have a 20-minute intermission with police-call audio.

Four times: Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, 2 p.m.; Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, 5 p.m.

Ready Player One

Steven Spielberg’s newest sci-fi gem takes place in 2045. The real world is harsh, but people escape via OASIS, a virtual world where inhabitants can go anywhere, do anything, and be anyone.

Four times: Aug. 30, 7 p.m.; Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 8, 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 for all these movies.

Museum of the Moving Image is at 36-01 35th St. in Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.