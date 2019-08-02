War on mosquitoes returns to northeast Queens with pesticide spraying scheduled for next week

In its seasonal crusade against mosquitoes that carry the potentially-deadly West Nile virus, the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) will be spraying down communities of northeast Queens with insecticide next week.

DOHMH said trucks would be making the rounds with very low concentrations of Anvil® 10+10 or DeltaGard® and the risks to people and pets are low, but warn the public to stay indoors if possible.

The spraying is scheduled to take place beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, Aug. 6, and continuing until 5 a.m. the next morning. In the event of inclement weather, the spraying will be postponed by a day and take place overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 7, during the same hours.

One circulation will take aim at the neighborhoods Bellerose Manor, Douglaston, Glen Oaks and Little Neck. The boundaries of these spray-downs are generally defined by Cross Island Parkway to the west; Northern Boulevard to the north; Little Neck Parkway, Long Island Expressway, Hewlett Street; Queens-Nassau County line, Lakeview Road, and Langdale Street to the east; and Hillside Avenue to the south.

Other communities to be sprayed will be Auburndale, Bay Terrace, Beechhurst, Clearview, College Point, Fort Totten, Linden Hill, Malba and Whitestone. The generally boundaries of this zone are Flushing Bay to the West; East River to the North; Little Neck Bay to the east; and, 28th Avenue, Bell Boulevard, 26th Avenue, Utopia Parkway, Crocheron Avenue, Northern Boulevard, 150th Street, Willets Point Boulevard, 25th Avenue, and Whitestone Expressway to the South.

Despite low risk to humans, DOHMH said some people may find themselves particularly sensitive and may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash.

The agencies also warns members of the public to wash yard toys, cars and other items with soap and water after the insecticide has been sprayed.