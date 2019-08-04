Speeding car violently crashes along an Ozone Park street, killing Woodhaven man: cops

A Woodhaven man died early on Sunday morning in a high-speed, one car crash on South Conduit Avenue in Ozone Park, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the collision occurred at about 3:57 a.m. on Aug. 4 along the roadway near the Linden Boulevard exit.

According to police, Sadman Sakib, 23, of 75th Street was behind the wheel of a 2008 Honda Accord heading eastbound on South Conduit Avenue at a high rate of speed. He suddenly lost control of his vehicle, which smashed into a tree.

The force of the crash apparently hurtled Sakib out of his vehicle and onto the pavement, authorities noted.

Officers from the 106th Precinct and the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad responded to the scene along with EMS units. They found Sakib lying on the roadway with severe head trauma; paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.