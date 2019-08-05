Democrats in Queens have Bernie fever, as donor map shows major support for Vermont senator in presidential race

A recent interactive map published by The New York Times shows that, with the exception of a tiny sliver of Little Neck supporting Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders has the highest density of individual donors across the borough out any of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

The map is based in partly fundraising records from ActBlue, an online fundraising platform that takes in donations for Democratic candidates.

The number of Sanders donors was especially dense in Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, Elmhurst, Rego Park, Briarwood, Jamaica Hills and Howard Beach.

Queens is BERNIE COUNTRY https://t.co/Hn7nGqRf4O — Nomiki Konst🌹 (@NomikiKonst) August 2, 2019

Sanders’s fundraising has steadily raked in contributions from small donors after kicking off his presidential bid with a massive lead in low-level contributors. In the U.S. overall, Sanders has 746,000 individual donors, with Elizabeth Warren coming in second with 421,000 and Buttigieg, Harris and Biden coming after her in that order.

Sanders is leading his rivals in total money raised, but not by a huge margin — his $36 million total only $4 million above Pete Buttigieg’s total.

While Sanders consistently has the most donors across the Queens map, the candidate with the second-highest donor level changes per geographic region. The margins for Bernie are generally a little slimmer as your get to the outer borders of the borough.

Throughout the northwest in Long Island City and Astoria, where Sanders received a slimmer margin of donors than the southern part of the borough, Buttigieg and Warren received the second largest amount of donors.

As you get up into the northeast in the Flushing, Murray Hill and College Point area, Andrew Yang consistently wins the second most donors.

And traveling down into the far southeast of the borough in St. Albans, Laurelton and Cambria Heights, Biden gets the second highest number.