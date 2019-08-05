Person struck by Long Island Rail Road train between Little Neck & Great Neck

File photo/QNS
A Long Island Rail Road train.

A person was struck by a Long Island Rail Road train between the Little Neck and Great Neck stations on Monday morning, and the incident marred the rush hour commute for thousands who use the Port Washington branch.

The MTA reported that the incident occurred at about 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 5. Service on the Port Washington Branch was suspended for about an hour before a limited number of trains began running again from Bayside to Penn Station.

There’s no information yet as to the age and gender of the individual, whom the LIRR described as an “unauthorized person,” or their condition.

After the incident, the MTA cross-honored LIRR tickets at the Woodside-61st Street and Flushing-Main Street stations for commuters seeking to use the 7 line as an alternate route.

At about 9 a.m., the MTA restored full service on the branch, but with residual delays.

Check with QNS later for further updates on this story.

