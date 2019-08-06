Astoria’s newest luxury condo development, The Rowan, reveals first rendering

A luxury condominium in the Ditmars neighborhood in Astoria is nearing completion and the developer has launched a marketing strategy.

Little Neck-based Rock Farmer Properties has started a teaser website for “The Rowan,” at therowanastoria.com, providing interested buyers a first look at the modern, amenity-rich development designed by DXA Studio.

“With The Rowan, we are creating a product that hasn’t existed in Astoria, a modern thoughtfully designed condominium building that has all the high-end finishes and amenities you see across the city,” RockFarmer Properties Managing Principal John Petras said. “As a Queens-based developer that knows the borough incredibly well, we believe The Rowan will speak to an underserved buyer in the area looking for new construction in one of New York City’s best neighborhoods.”

When completed next year, the six-story condo, located one block from the N train at 21-21 31st St., will be comprised of 46 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences ranging from 425 to 1,857 square feet with prices from $495,000 to $2,150,000. The Rowan will open a sales gallery nearby at 29-21 21st St. this fall where buyers will be able to review a 3-D model of the building, a built-out kitchen, living room and bathrooms.

“While there has been a flurry of new development in nearby Long Island City and Brooklyn, Astoria hasn’t seen many luxury condominiums, certainly not of this caliber,” RockFarmer Properties Managing Principal George Michelis said. “This is a product we think will resonate with buyers. The Rowan offers the highest level of design, amenities and finishes at incredible value compared to Manhattan and other ‘hot’ area in Brooklyn.”

The development will feature a fully automated 96-space parking garage by U-tron, one of the only systems in New York and the only one in Queens. The three story structure under the building will allow residents to call for their cars on demand using a phone app and the car will be delivered in minutes. The Rowan will feature nearly 22,000 square feet of retail space for boutiques, restaurants and other service-driven retailers.

“It is incredibly exciting for us to have the opportunity to transform this area in Astoria and to make this building into an extraordinary place to live,” DXA Partners Wayne Norbeck and John Rogove said in a statement. “This project is a rare combination of sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, over 10-foot ceiling heights and immersive garden spaces that frame the community.”

Other amenities include a fitness center, an indoor/outdoor resident’s lounge, a library, a children’s playroom and bicycle and storage spaces. For more information call Ben Weiner or Andrew Clemens at Ripco Real Estate at 718-233-6565.