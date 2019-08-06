Maspeth man arrested for smashing into Ridgewood restaurant to steal electronics: DA

An alleged burglar from Maspeth was arrested last week for breaking into a Ridgewood restaurant and stealing three tablet computers, law enforcement sources said.

Lawrence Lemmerman, 54, was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny and criminal mischief on July 31.

According to charges, at 4 p.m. on July 18, the owner of El Rincón Grill & Bar, located at 46-63 Metropolitan Ave., left the restaurant having secured three tablets inside. When the owner returned on July 21, he found that the glass front door at the restaurant had been shattered and the tablets were missing.

After reviewing security footage, it showed Lemmerman allegedly using objects to break the glass door and enter the restaurant prior to the owner’s return.

Police arrested Lemmerman just before 2 p.m. on July 31 at the corner of Putnam Avenue and Fresh Pond Road. During his arrest, officers allegedly found a glass pipe with cocaine inside Lemmerman’s shorts pocket.

Lemmerman was ordered to be held on $25,000 bail cash or bond, and is due to return to court on Aug. 21.