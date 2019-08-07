Armed crook steals cash and cellphone during early morning robbery at an Astoria shop

Police released video of a suspect who robbed an Astoria shop at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

According to police, at 3:13 a.m. on Aug. 7, an unknown man entered iKraveitFoods, located at 34-02 30th St., and pulled out a black firearm. After demanding that the two employees into the back of the store, the suspect demanded and took an undetermined amount of cash and a cellphone.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Police released video of the suspect inside the shop at the time of the incident:

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old black man with a thin build and standing 5 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded long-sleeved sweater, dark pants, black sneakers, a dark bandana over his mouth and holding a black firearm on his right hand.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.