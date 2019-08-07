Cops arrest Beach Channel woman for role in string of violent robberies in Glendale and Ozone Park

Police arrested a woman on charges of robbing and assaulting several people in Glendale and Ozone Park over the course of a single night last week.

Between the two cases on July 31, 20-year-old Beach Channel resident Christina Riddick was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle and grand larceny.

Police said that the robberies took place between 1 and 1:05 a.m. July 31 at 71st Place and Cooper Avenue in Glendale and between 1:20 and 1:30 a.m. July 31 at the intersection of 81st St. and 95th Avenue in Ozone Park.

Regarding the Glendale robbery, the criminal complaint provided by the Queens District Attorney’s office indicated that an assailant punched the victim in the face repeatedly, while another shoved him against the wall. The perpetrators grabbed at his shoulder bag and ripped his Galaxy 9 smartphone from his pants pocket.

A surveillance video from the surrounding location captured the scene where an individual, later identified as Riddick, allegedly punched the complainant while another figure joined to try and remove the bag and cell phone.

As for the Ozone Park robbery, law enforcement sources said, a pedestrian noticed a gray SUV parked across the street at 97th Avenue and 80th Street immediately before he was followed by a shirtless Hispanic man with a ponytail, who threw him on the ground, repeatedly punched him in the face and took his cell phone after it fell out of his shirt. The man then ran toward the SUV.

The criminal complaint noted that another man in front of an 81st Street was accosted by a Hispanic man wearing no shirt and another individual approached him, punched him in the face and reached into his pocket to take his wallet, which contained several credit cards and debit cards.

Prosecutors said an eyewitness to the 81st Street incident was later approached by the individuals. One attempted to grab the pocketbook before the other pushed her to the ground and took it.

Police say that video footage from the scene captures the third scuffle and shows that one of the assailants was carrying what appears to be a folding knife.

Officers found Riddick in the driver’s seat next to a shirtless man in a gray Nissan Pathfinder at 6:30 a.m. that morning in Cypress Hills after following the signal of one of the victim’s cell phones to the car. They recovered two victims’ cell phones as well as one’s driver’s license and credit cards from the vehicle.

Cops also recovered a knife located in the back of the SUV, authorities said.