Five injured in three-alarm fire that ripped through Jamaica salvage yard: FDNY

Photo via Twitter/@FDNY

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a three-alarm blaze that ripped through a Jamaica salvage yard.

According to the FDNY, at 3:36 p.m. on Aug. 6, they received a 911 call regarding a fire at Liberty Auto Parts, located at 150-19 Liberty Ave. The FDNY confirmed that 20 cars were on fire upon their arrival at the location.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 5:06 p.m. Five firefighters were injured as a result — four with minor injuries and one with serious injuries — and were transported to area hospitals.

At this time, it is not clear what started the fire. The NYC Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire.

