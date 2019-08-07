Stay Wake! The three-day women’s surf film festival is in Rockaway all weekend

Get swell in Rockaway.

The NY Women’s Surf Film Festival will bring movies, fashion, networking and hopefully some radical waves to various spots on the peninsula from Friday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 11.

Presented by Lava Girl Surf and Clif Bar & Company, the seventh-annual showcase will focus on surfer dudettes and their stories as captured by established and emerging directors, producers and filmmakers from as far away as Indonesia, Mexico and Norway.

Plus, Paige Alms, a two-time winner of the Women’s Big Wave Tour, will be on Rockaway Beach on Saturday to provide surfing tips.

She’s actually the star of one scheduled short, “Paige,” by Bjarne Saléna. Other movies in the lineup include the world premiere of “Circle of the Sun,” a short about a journey to Norway; the world premiere of “Tofino is a Place,” a Ryan Struck film about a female, cold-water surf community in Tofino, British Columbia; the U.S. premiere of “Sofia,” which depicts budding board legend Sofía De Tomás from the Canary Islands; and the U.S. premiere of “This Way,” a road trip flick about two surfers, one skateboarder, nine days and a stretch limo.

Admission is free the whole weekend.

Opening night begins with a reception for “Embrace,” an exhibition by surf-and-lifestyle photographer Bryanna Bradley, at Rockaway Beach Surf Club on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. The Canadian artist, who will be onsite, got her inspiration from Tofino just like the documentarian Struck.

There will be a chance to meet some of the filmmakers and stars until about 8 p.m., at which time festival founder Davina Grincevicius will talk and host a Q&A. Then movies will show until 10 p.m.

On Saturday, Di Salvador, a local yogi, will kick things off with a yoga class at Low Tide Bar, a Beach 97th concession, at 8 a.m. Then it’s back to the Rockaway Beach Surf Club for a pop up market with beach and lifestyle brands, drinks and food from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The night will end like the first one with a meet-and-greet with filmmakers and surfers at 7 p.m., followed by Grincevicius, another Q&A, and more screenings.

The first Sunday activity is a three-hour cleanup at Beach 90th at 8 a.m. Clif Bar and Boxed Water will provide refreshments. Then it’s “last one in is a rotten egg” for the closing ceremony, a massive surf session at the Beach 90th Surf Break.

Rockaway Beach Surf Club is at 302 Beach 87th St. There’s some free parking on the street. Public transportation options include the A train/shuttle to Beach 90th Street and the Q 22 and Q 52 buses.

The NY Women’s Surf Film Festival will actually continue over the following weekend, Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, at The Montauk Beach House in Montauk, Long Island.

Images: Sam Joseph Photography (top); Emily Hlavac Green (bottom)