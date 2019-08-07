Stunning! Queens Botanical Garden hosts ‘Taiwan: A World of Orchids’ all weekend

They bloom and fill the air with wonderful fragrances. They flower and brighten a room. They come to the borough every year and bring happiness, serenity and inspiration.

Queens Botanical Garden will host “Taiwan: A World of Orchids” from Thursday, Aug. 8, to Sunday, Aug. 11.

Organized in partnership with the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in New York, this seventh-annual festival will feature an overwhelming exhibition of floral arrangements with related art workshops, live entertainment and sales.

Most events in this showcase are free, but general admission to the property is $6.

The festivities will begin with a Flower Power Party on Thursday at 6 p.m. Attendees will play wooden lawn games and create botanical crafts, while the high-energy Samba New York troupe will create the musical ambiance of a “pagoda,” a backyard Brazilian samba party with ballroom dancing and interactive instruction.

This year’s “Taiwan: A World of Orchids” exhibition, which has more than 400 potted orchids, will then be on display on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It features artwork by Reyna Clarissa, Chien Chun Feng, Ming-Hsuan Lee, Yi-An Pan and Sandy Yeh.

The annual embroidery workshop is sold out, but other activities, such a creating botanical crafts inspired by the exquisite beauty of orchids, are available from noon to 4 p.m. on both weekend days, and a watercolor workshop with artist Chemin Hsiao will run on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Plus, the Orchid Doctor will be in on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. Resident expert Amanda Dorn will teach the tips and tricks to orchid care. Attendees will learn how to repot, separate, water and provide extra TLC to their floral babies.

On Sunday, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will present Chinese dance and music with dazzling props, colorful costumes, mesmerizing music and fantastic acrobatics. The audience will even learn a few orchid hand gestures and how to dance with colorful ribbons.

“Taiwan: A World of Orchids” will conclude with a sale in the gift shop on Sunday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Savvy shoppers will be able to take home some of the orchids from the exhibition. (While supplies last!)

Orchids come in thousands of species and grow all around the world, but sunny, hot Taiwan and its sulfur-rich soil create an ideal breeding ground for this flower. Thus, orchids have been a large part of the Asian island’s culture and economy for centuries.

Queens Botanical Garden’s entrance is at 43-50 Main St. in Flushing.

Images: Queens Botanical Garden